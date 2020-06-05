Gabe Stein, Head of Operations and Product, Knowledge Futures Group
Tony Ross-Hellauer, Group Leader – Open and Reproducible Research Group, TU Graz
Jessica Polka, Executive Director, ASAPBio
Gary McDowell, Project Manager
Thomas Lemberger, EMBO Press
Tony Alves, Chair, National Information Standards Organization (NISO) Manuscript Exchange Common Approach Standing Committee
Laurent Romary, INRIA (French Institute for Research in Computer Science and Automation)
Kathryn Funk, Program Manager, PubMed Central, US National Library of Medicine, National Institutes of Health
Richard Sever, Co-Founder bioRxiv/medRxiv and Assistant Director CSHL Press, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory
Johanna McEntyre, Europe PubMed Central
Sowmya Swaminathan, Head of Editorial Policy, Nature Research & Springer Nature
Veronique Kiermer, Public Library of Science
Jennifer Lin, Product Director, Meta at Chan Zuckerberg Initiative
Martin Klein, Los Alamos National Laboratory, Research Library
Patricia Feeney, Head of Metadata, Crossref
Joris van Rossum, Project Director, International Association of Scientific, Technical, and Medical Publishers
Kathleen Shearer, Executive Director, Confederation of Open Access Repositories (COAR)
Caroline Webber, Aries Systems Corporation
Bhavani Shekhawat, Software Engineering Team Lead, Elsevier
Paul Shannon, eLife
Alumni
Bahar Mehmani, Reviewer Experience Lead, Elsevier
Damian Pattinson, eLife