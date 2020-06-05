DONE

Pilot with eLife, EMBO, and CSHL

The initial pilot of DocMaps sent information about community preprint evaluations from eLife’s Sciety and EMBO’s Early Evidence Base to CSHL Press’s biorxiv and medrxiv. This pilot created 5,000+ DocMaps for preprints related to biology research. In addition to giving various presentations during the pilot process, we wrote retrospective documentation about DocMaps implementation between Sciety, Early Evidence Base, and bioRxiv.

Improve Process and Documentation

Project Homepage • Technical Documentation

With the pilot completed, we revised docmaps.knowledgefutures.org to increase transparency regarding the efforts of DocMaps. We also launched our technical documentation page at docmaps-project.github.io/docmaps for the packages and tools maintained by the Docmaps Project core maintainers.

Software Development Kit

Code Repository • Documentation

Based on conversations with the DocMaps Technical Committee and Pilot Working Group, as well as various community groups, preprint server and review infrastructure developers, and aggregators, we have developed a software development kit (SDK) for producing and consuming DocMaps. The SDK is designed to help facilitate DocMaps implementation for developers interested in integrating this framework.

Platform Community Assessment

In our interest to expand DocMaps to previously identified aggregators and preprint servers, we have held conversations with potential collaborators in the preprint publishing ecosystem to identify integration needs, complexities and challenges, as well as what KF can support in these collaborations. As a result of these conversations, we are currently working on implementation agreements for integrating DocMaps into other platforms.

Preprint Review Groups User Research

Working with the DocMaps Implementation Group and key advisors, we coordinated a series of user interviews with review groups. These conversations helped the DocMaps team to better understand review processes, priorities, needed tools, outputs which are reflect on this roadmap.