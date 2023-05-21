Launching the SDK for DocMaps Peer Review Framework: Attend the DocMaps Launch Community Event!

Join the DocMaps Implementation Group on July 19th, 2023 at 11 am EDT (8am PDT/4pm BST/5pm CEST) to discuss the progress of the project and celebrate the launch of the DocMaps software development kit!

Register for the event here.

About the Launch Event

DocMaps are an emerging community-driven framework for capturing valuable context about the processes used to create documents in a machine-readable way.

At the DocMaps Launch Event, you will hear from members of a variety of organizations in the preprint ecosystem who have experimented with DocMaps, as well as have a chance to view a demonstration of key components of the DocMaps toolkit using biology preprints. We are honored to be joined by:

Richard Sever, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Press

Paul Shannon, eLife

Thomas Lemberger, EMBO

Michael Parkin, Europe PMC

The DocMaps project brings together developers in publishing, reviewing, and aggregation communities with an interest in supporting the tools to share, display, and analyze preprint evaluations. With this event, we aim to learn about and discuss ways to encourage integration of DocMaps, shared digital infrastructure, as well as common denominators, issues, and roadblocks that affect stakeholders across the ecosystem. Come learn more about how to adopt and implement DocMaps, review current roadmap goals, and provide feedback on growing this framework.

Event Schedule

00:00: Welcome & Introduction

00:05: Project Presentation

Quick overview of DocMaps, project aims, what we’ve accomplished in the first six months of this phase of the project

Walkthrough/Demo of SDK highlights

00:35: Show & Tell

Key organizations demo their implementation of DocMaps, highlighting one thing that DocMaps has facilitated & one thing that DocMaps could improve upon

Featuring the DocMaps Implementation Group and Europe PMC

01:15: Roadmap Feedback

Roadmap: Review current goals and objectives Feedback, initial reactions, etc.

How to reach out to for adoption

How to leave feedback on the roadmap

01:30: End & Close

Register

Register for the event here. You will receive an email confirmation, Zoom link, and invitation. The event will also be recorded.

About the DocMaps Project

DocMaps are a community-driven framework for capturing valuable context about the processes used to create documents in a machine-readable way. The power of this approach is in its extensibility and discoverability to be discoverable and interpreted from a number of representations. For more about the DocMaps project, visit docmaps.knowledgefutures.org/.

Editorial practices (ie, the processes, checks, and transformations that journals and publishing platforms apply to manuscripts, such as peer review, ethics checks, certification such as journal acceptance, etc) are highly heterogeneous, and will become even more so as scholarly publishing is disrupted by new innovations, the open science movement, and the removal of barriers to entry. To support this world, the community needs a machine-readable, discoverable, and extensible framework for representing and surfacing object-level review/editorial events.

The project was funded by the Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative’s Open Science program, and previously, the Howard Hughes Medical Institute.