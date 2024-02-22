Skip to main content
Published on Mar 22, 2024

Webinar: Building public digital infrastructure that enables [African] communities to publish data more effectively

On March 21, 2024, Emily Esten (Project Lead, DocMaps) discussed fostering trust through interoperable preprint review metadata and took questions during a webinar co-organized by UbuntuNet Alliance and Access 2 Perspectives as part of the ORCID Global Participation Program.

by Emily Esten
Video Recording

Building public digital infrastructure that enables [African] communities to publish data more effectively.

Slides

DocMaps Slide Deck (AfricArXiv)-1.pdf
2 MB

Resources

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
