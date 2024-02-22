Webinar: Building public digital infrastructure that enables [African] communities to publish data more effectively

On March 21, 2024, Emily Esten (Project Lead, DocMaps) discussed fostering trust through interoperable preprint review metadata and took questions during a webinar co-organized by UbuntuNet Alliance and Access 2 Perspectives as part of the ORCID Global Participation Program.
DocMaps
Homepage: https://docmaps.knowledgefutures.org/
Technical Documentation: https://docmaps-project.github.io/docmaps/
DocMaps Demo: https://docmaps-project.github.io/docmaps/demo/index.html
Current Status: https://docmaps.knowledgefutures.org/pub/rzs117ct/release/1