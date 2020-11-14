DocMaps JATS4R Peer Review Materials Comparison

Summary

DocMaps is a framework for capturing valuable context about the processes used to create documents, in a machine-readable way that can be expressed and interpreted in multiple formats depending on the use-case of the reader of the DocMap. The framework is designed to capture any amount of contextual data about a document — from a minimum assertion that a process took place, to a detailed history of every edit to a document.

We intend DocMaps to be general enough to capture the process behind any document, but our initial focus is capturing evaluative processes surrounding research documents — primarily peer review processes conducted by journals or by services reviewing preprints. We are working with a technical committee of technologists, publishers, preprint server operators, aggregators, and advocates to develop the first use-cases for the framework.

Core Concepts

DocMaps

In addition to being the name of the framework, a DocMap is the name of the object used to capture information about a document. At its most basic, a DocMap consists of just a few pieces of information:

{ createdOn: timestamp // The time the DocMap was created contentType: string // The type of content (book, chapter, review) content: uri | optional // A link to the content the DocMap refers to provider: uri | optional // A link identifying the provider of the DocMap (e.g. the journal) }

Using just these three pieces of information, a publisher could make a simple assertion that an article exists.

{ createdOn: 07-07-1999T00:00:00Z contentType: "article" content: https://doi.org/10.1109/5.771073 provider: https://ieee.org }

Of course, this assertion leaves much to be desired. Most DocMaps will contain more information, e.g. the date an article was published; which version of an article the DocMap refers to; etc.

DocMaps accomplishes this by building and maintaining schemas for different Content Types.

Content Types

Content types extend the basic DocMaps structure to add information needed to describe a specific kind of content.

In the article example above, the publisher can provide more information about the article by looking at the schema for a DocMaps Article (see below) and providing as many of the fields as they feel necessary. For example:

{ createdOn: 07-07-1999T00:00:00Z contentType: "article" content: https://doi.org/10.1109/5.771073 provider: https://ieee.org contributors: [{name: "N. Paskin", type: "author"}] title: "Toward unique identifiers" }

Although the initial set of content types will be limited, we imagine working with relevant communities to develop many different types that support their use cases. For example: reviews; versions; translations; and discussions.

For now, we’ve defined three different content types with the input of the Technical Committee and the DocMaps core team: Articles, Reviews, and Versions. For more details, see the draft content type schemas below.

Contexts

The real fun starts when you create relationships between DocMaps to describe a series of events. These relationships are called Contexts, and are defined by a context key that describes the type of relationship and the direction of the relationship. Like content types, we imagine that many different types of Contexts will eventually be available, such as:

// context key: [list of DocMaps] reviews: [Docmap] isReviewOf: [Docmap] versions: [Docmap] isVersionOf: [Docmap] translations: [Docmap] isTranslationOf: [Docmap] discussions: [Docmap] isDiscussionOf: [Docmap] ...

Using Contexts and Content Types, you can describe almost any kind of editorial process. For example, let’s imagine that the publisher wanted to let you know that two versions of the article exist. They could add Version Contexts to the Article to show that they have published two versions of the article:

{ createdOn: 07-07-1999T00:00:00Z contentType: "article" content: https://doi.org/10.1109/5.771073 provider: https://ieee.org contributors: [{name: N. Paskin, type: author}] title: 'Toward unique identifiers' versions: [ { createdOn: 07-07-1999T00:00:Z contentType: "version" content: https://doi.org/10.1109/5.771073v1 } { createdOn: 07-08-1999T00:00:Z contentType: "version" content: https://doi.org/10.1109/5.771073v2 } }

But the flexibility of DocMaps means they don’t have to publish all this information at once. They could also publish a DocMap describing just the second version of the paper by creating a Version DocMap with an isVersionOf context containing an Article DocMap.

{ createdOn: 07-08-1999T00:00:00Z contentType: "version" content: https://doi.org/10.1109/5.771073v2 provider: https://ieee.org isVersionOf: [ { createdOn: 07-07-1999T00:00:Z contentType: "article" content: https://doi.org/10.1109/5.771073 } ]

Because contexts can flexibly describe events in many different ways, we expect that conventions will arise relatively organically between providers and consumers of DocMaps for describing different editorial processes at different levels of complexity.

As you’ll see in the use cases below, we’ve used the Versions context to provide information about both published article versions and review revision rounds. If a provider didn’t need or want to report revision rounds, or if there was only one round, they could omit the Versions context. In all of these cases, the consumer of the DocMap can decide how much of the context they want to use depending on how they plan to use the DocMap.

Initial Use Cases

The Technical Committee specified two first use cases for DocMaps and further prioritized the data elements needed to capture relevant data for those cases. Below, we describe example DocMaps for these cases and explain how the elements requested by the Technical Committee can be imputed from the DocMaps.

1. A publisher captures context about a review of an article published in their journal

In this example, a journal is describing a double-masked peer review of an article with two rounds of revisions. They do this by nesting a Review context within an Article Context. They then further nest two Version Contexts within the Review Context to describe multiple rounds of feedback.

{ contentType: "article" content: https://doi.org/article/123 createdOn: 2020-08-16T00:00:00Z provider: https://myjournal.org title: 'An article about something!' contributors: [ { name: "Liz Jones" id: https://orcid.org/0002-0002 role: "author" } { name: "Eric Mays" id: https://orcid.org/0005-0001 role: "data visualization" } ] datePublished: 2020-01-01T:00:00Z versions: [ { contentType: "version" content: https://doi.org/article/123v1 date_submitted: 2019-12-20T00:00:00Z date_online: 2020-08-15T00:00:00Z ethics_statements: "This was conducted ethically." competing_interests: "There were no conflicts of interest." } ] reviews: [ { contentType: "review" content: https://doi.org/review/abcd createdOn: 2020-06-01T00:00:00z provider: https://myjournal.org decision_date: 2020-07-20T00:00:00z decision: 'accept with revisions' contributors: [ { name: "John Doe" affiliation: "Wassamatta U" roles: [editor, author] } { id: 12345 roles: [reviewer] } { id: 23456 roles: [reviewer] } ] identity_transparency: 'double-anonymized' reviewer_interacts_with: [editor] review_information_published: [editor-identities] versions: [ { contentType: "version" createdOn: 2020-06-15T00:00:00Z contributors: [ { id: 12345 roles: [reviewer] } { id: 23456 roles: [reviewer] } ] } { contentType: "version" createdOn: 2020-07-10T00:00:00Z date_online: 2020-08-15T00:00:00Z contributors: [ { id: 12345 roles: [reviewer] } ] } ] } ] }

JATS4R Peer Review Material Elements

JATS4R Element Value DocMaps Element sub-article n/a article -> reviews front-stub n/a article -> reviews -> {…} article-id https://doi.org/review/abcd article -> reviews -> [content] contrib / contrib-group John Doe, 12345, 23456 article -> reviews -> [contributors] contrib-type John Doe (author) mapped from article -> reviews -> [contributors -> role] anonymous 12345, 23456 implied via article -> reviews -> [contributors (no name or orcid)] role -> @specific-use John Doe (editor), 12345 (referee <- referee), 23456 (referee <- referee) mapped from mapped from article -> reviews -> [contributors -> role] permissions n/a n/a (but we should add this) pub-date 2020-08-15T00:00:00Z article -> reviews -> version [1] -> date_online related-object 2 versions article -> reviews -> versions (or any nested DocMap) related-object -> @document-type potentially not enough info to map from DocMaps content types article -> reviews -> versions (or any nested DocMap) -> contentType OR article -> reviews -> contentType when nested DocMaps exist related-object -> @source-id https://myjournal.org article -> reviews -> provider pub-history / event 2 referee-report-received, 1 editor-decision-sent article -> reviews -> versions (or any nested DocMap) pub history / event -> @event-type round 1 referee-report-received: 2020-06-15T00:00:00Z round 2 referee-report-received: 2020-07-10T00:00:00Z editor_decision_sent: 2020-07-20T00:00:00z round 1 mapped from article -> reviews -> versions[0] -> createdOn round 2 mapped from article -> reviews -> versions[1] -> createdOn editor decision mapped from article -> reviews -> decisionDate institution none article -> reviews -> contributors -> affiliation competing interests none article -> reviews -> competing_interests referee_number 12345: 1 23456: 2 implied from order of array: article -> reviews -> contributors peer_review_stage pre-publication implied from review date_online < article date_online transfer no implied from provider being same value on both article and article -> reviews revision_round 2 implied from number of elements in article -> reviews -> versions recommendation accept <- accept with revisions mapped from article -> reviews[0] -> decision peer_review_type double-blind <- double-anonymized mapped from article -> reviews[0] -> identity_transparency (uses STM taxonomy)

2. An independent review service notifies a preprint server about a review of an article on their platform.

In this example, a review service is describing a fully transparent review of a preprint article with links to the review report and author response. They do this by including a content field for the review object and filling out the author response and STM Association Taxonomy metadata to describe the process of the review.

{ contentType: "review" content: https://doi.org/review/123 createdOn: 2020-08-01T00:00:00z provider: https://myreviewservice.org decision_date: 2020-07-20T00:00:00z decision: "accept" contributors: [ { name: "Tricia McMillan" affiliation: "Maximegalon University" roles: [editor, author] id: https://orcid.org/0000-0000 author_suggested: false }, { name: "Zaphod Beeblebrox" affiliation: "Betelgeuse State College" roles: [reviewer] id: https://orcid.org/0001-0001 author_suggested: true } { name: "Arthur Dent" affiliation: "BBC" roles: [reviewer] id: https://orcid.org/0002-0002 } { name: "Ford Prefect" affiliation: "Pan Galactic Gargle Blaster Society" roles: [invited_reviewer] id: https://orcid.org/0002-0002 } ] author_responses: [{ contentType: "version" content: https://doi.org/response/123 date_online: 2020-07-31T00:00:00Z date_submitted: 2020-07-15T00:00:00Z }] identity_transparency: [all-identities-visible, opt-in] reviewer_interacts_with: [editors, reviewers, authors] review_information_published: [reviewer-identities, editor-identities, review-reports-author-opt-in] versions: [ { contentType: "version" date_submitted: 2020-06-15T00:00:00Z date_online: 2020-07-31T00:00:00Z } ] isReviewOf: [ { contentType: "article" content: https://doi.org/preprint/123 } ]

JATS4R Peer Review Material Elements

JATS4R Element Value DocMaps Element article n/a review article-metadata n/a review -> {…} article-id https://doi.org/review/123 review -> content contrib / contrib-group reviews -> [contributors] contrib-type Tricia McMillan (author) mapped from article -> reviews -> [contributors -> role] anonymous 12345, 23456 implied via article -> reviews -> [contributors (no name or orcid)] role -> @specific-use Tricia McMillan (editor), Zaphod Beeblebrox (referee <- reviewer), Athur Dent (referee <- reviewer) mapped from mapped from article -> reviews -> [contributors -> role] permissions n/a n/a (but we should add this) pub-date 2020-07-31T00:00:00Z review -> versions [0] -> date_online related-object 1 article review -> isReviewOf [0] related-object -> @document-type peer-reviewed-article <- article review -> isReviewOf [0] -> contentType related-object -> @source-id https://myreviewservice.org article -> reviews -> provider pub-history / event 1 referee-report-received, 1 editor-decision-sent, 1 author-comment-received article -> reviews -> versions (or any nested DocMap) pub history / event -> @event-type 1 referee-report-received: 2020-07-15T00:00:00Z editor_decision_sent: 2020-07-20T00:00:00z author-comment-received: 2020-07-15T00:00:00Z

review -> versions[0] -> date_submitted review -> decisionDate review -> author_comment -> date_submitted institution Tricia McMillan (University of Maximegallon) Zaphod Beeblebrox (Beetelgeuse State College) Arthur Dent (BBC) article -> reviews -> contributors -> affiliation competing interests none article -> reviews -> competing_interests referee_number Zaphod Beebelbrox: 1 Arthur Dent: 2 implied from order of array: article -> reviews -> contributors peer_review_stage n/a unknown, as article being reviewed is only referenced by ID. Could maybe be implied as “post-publication” from lack of provider or date_online for isReviewOf docmap transfer n/a unknown, as article being reviewed is only referenced by ID. could maybe be implied as “yes” from lack of provider for isReviewOf docmap revision_round 1 implied from number of elements in review -> versions recommendation accept -> accept mapped from review -> decision peer_review_type visible -> all_identities_visible, opt-in mapped from review -> identity_transparency (uses STM taxonomy)

Draft Content Type Schemas

These are initial drafts of content type schemas, and will be somewhat incomplete by design. They are intended to capture the information necessary to make the two initial use cases listed above possible.

Article

{ // Common DocMap fields contentType: "article" content: uri // A canonical link or DOI to the article, if it exists createdOn: timestamp provider: uri // Article specific metadata title: string abstract: string contributors: [Contributors] datePublished: date // Contexts versions: [Version] }

Review

{ // Common DocMap fields contentType: "review" content: uri // A canonical link or DOI to the report publication, if it exists createdOn: timestamp provider: uri // Review specific metadata fields decision_date: timestamp decision: string contributors: [Contributor] // Includes reviewers, editors, asked reviewers author_response: uri identity_transparency: string // STM Assoc taxonomy reviewer_interacts_with: [string] // STM Assoc taxonomy review_information_published: [string] // STM Assoc taxonomy post_publication_commenting: [string] // STM Assoc taxonomy // Contexts isReviewOf: [Article] // A list of DocMaps of reviewed objects }

Version

{ // Common DocMap fields contentType: "version" content: uri // A canonical link or DOI to the version of the referenced object, if it exists createdOn: timestamp provider: uri // Version specific metadata date_submitted: timestamp date_online: timestamp ethics_statements: string competing_interests: string data_availability: string contributors: [Contributor] }

Implementation

Once we discuss and come to agreement on the initial schemas, we’ll turn to implementation. We’re using pseudocode in the examples above because we want DocMaps to support multiple formats, since publishers’ technological needs and capabilities are so varied.