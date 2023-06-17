Best Practices Webinar Series: Revolution in Peer Review Workflow

Login to discuss
?
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
HighWire’s Best Practice webinar series will explore this new innovation in peer review, with presentations and discussion from bioRxiv, medRxiv, Review Commons and Peer Community In, and DocMaps, regarding how to facilitate preprint peer review.
On July 17, Emily Esten (Project Lead, DocMaps) presented an overview of DocMaps, discussed next steps, and took questions during a session of the Best Practices Webinar Series, hosted by HighWire Press.