DocMaps Implementation Group

DocMaps is a community-endorsed framework for capturing valuable context about the processes used to create documents in a machine-readable way. The framework is designed to capture any amount of contextual data about a document — from a minimum assertion that a process took place, to a detailed history of every edit to a document.

In the summer and fall of 2020, a Technical Committee of leading publishers, technology and infrastructure developers, review services, taxonomy definers, and open science advocates convened to create an initial proposed Framework for Docmaps.

Starting in the spring of 2021, an informal Pilot Working Group formed out of the Technical Committee to implement a pilot version of Docmaps. The initial pilot focuses on using Docmaps to send information about community preprint evaluations from eLife’s Sciety aggregator and EMBO’s Early Evidence Base aggregator to Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Press’s biorxiv and medrxiv.

In the winter of 2022, the working group became the DocMaps Implementation Group, with the goal of expanding on the success of the pilot by recruiting more partners, developing integrations with editorial and aggregation services, building toolkits and documentation, and designing a governance model for DocMaps.

Group Members

Richard Sever, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Press

Ted Roeder, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Press

Paul Shannon, eLife

Chris Wilkinson, eLife

Thomas Lemberger, EMBO

Gabriel Stein, Knowledge Futures Group

Outputs

You can read the pilot retrospective for full context on the pilot implementation. Implementation is an ongoing process. You can read our Framework Description, which also serves as a loose implementation guide, and visit Sciety’s API Prototype repo, which contains a full RDF implementation of Docmaps as well as a first SHACL-based validator.

Participate

If you’re interested in participating in the pilot as either a producer or consumer of Docmaps, please send an email to [email protected].