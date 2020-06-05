About

DocMaps is a community-driven framework that will meet three key requirements for representations of editorial processes in a healthy publishing ecosystem:

Extensibility: the framework should be capable of representing a wide range of editorial process events, ranging from a simple assertion that a review occurred to a complete history of editorial comments on a document to a standalone review submitted by an independent reviewer

Machine-readability: the framework should be represented in a format (e.g. JSON-LD) that can be interpreted computationally and translated into visual representations.

Discoverability: the framework should be publishable such that events are queryable and discoverable via a variety of well-supported mechanisms.

Process

In the summer and fall of 2020, a Technical Committee of leading publishers, technology and infrastructure developers, review services, taxonomy definers, and open science advocates convened to create an initial proposed Framework for DocMaps.

Starting in the spring of 2021, an informal Pilot Working Group formed out of the Technical Committee to implement a pilot version of Docmaps. The initial pilot focuses on using DocMaps to send information about community preprint evaluations from eLife’s Sciety aggregator and EMBO’s Early Evidence Base aggregator to Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Press’s biorxiv and medrxiv.

Thanks to new funding from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, the DocMaps Implementation Group has expanded to develop a Software Development Kit (SDK) for creating and consuming DocMaps, support for more diverse types of evaluation processes, comprehensive documentation, mappings to common community standards and vocabularies, and support for anyone interested in using DocMaps in their projects.